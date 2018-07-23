AMI Asset Management Corp Has $35.58 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV comprises approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group downgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV traded down $0.63, hitting $117.20, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

