Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Amgen opened at $190.49 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.98.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

