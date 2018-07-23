AmerisourceBergen (OPBK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News coverage about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:OPBK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3426173598662 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE OPBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,460. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

About AmerisourceBergen

There is no company description available for Open Bank.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.