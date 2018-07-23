American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.3% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $101.27. 90,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,527. American Express has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

