American Express (AXP) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

American Express opened at $100.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $83.33 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.