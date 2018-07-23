American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.12 per share, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $114,609.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,567. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118,968 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 60,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,570. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

