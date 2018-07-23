American Assets Trust (AAT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Assets Trust earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8074157550395 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of American Assets Trust traded down $0.24, reaching $37.33, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 11,718 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.12 per share, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,718 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $64,012.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

