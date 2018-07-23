America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.08

Media stories about America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.2429138007137 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:
- Edited Transcript of AMXL.MX earnings conference call or presentation 18-Jul-18 2:00pm GMT (finance.yahoo.com)
- Carlos Slim’s America Movil Extends Its Dominance in Mexico (finance.yahoo.com)
- [$$] América Móvil Registers Small Second-Quarter Net Loss (finance.yahoo.com)
- America Movil’s second-quarter net profit plummets on currency losses (finance.yahoo.com)
- America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Short Interest Update (americanbankingnews.com)
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L opened at $16.73 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
AMX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.
