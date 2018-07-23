America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.08

Media stories about America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.2429138007137 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L opened at $16.73 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

