Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,246 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $93.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

