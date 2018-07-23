Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,050 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $72,979,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 197.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,148,997 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,110,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,125,000 after buying an additional 1,054,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 89.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,097,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 991,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,812,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,827,000 after buying an additional 820,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems opened at $45.14 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 39,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,583,641.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 348,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,536,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,763 shares of company stock worth $12,428,544. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

