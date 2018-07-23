Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $255,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

