AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 182,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

