Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News coverage about Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alpine Immune Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.9056481215674 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 24,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.70 and a quick ratio of 26.71.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

