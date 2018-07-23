Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 1.2% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.57.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,184.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.