Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.57.

Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $8.37, hitting $1,193.28, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 32,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,355. The firm has a market cap of $823.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,204.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,696.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

