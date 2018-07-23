Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) is Korea Investment CORP’s 10th Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $262,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,036.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,220.45.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,197.88 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

