Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.21 Million Holdings in REX American Resources (REX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 18,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $70.48 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $476.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.48.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.56. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.82 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

