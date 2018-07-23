Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 24,265 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment opened at $75.24 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $266,228.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

