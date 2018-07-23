Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners opened at $19.10 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

