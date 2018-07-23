Allergy Therapeutics (AGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of AGY stock opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.36) on Thursday. Allergy Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on allergy vaccination primarily in Europe. The company's primary flagship product is the Pollinex Quattro for the treatment of allergic conditions. It offers monophosphoryl-lipid A, a substance that enhances the immune response to an antigen or allergen; sublingual product, including Oralvac Compact; Venomil product, which is used for the wasp and bee treatment; and synbiotics that are special formulations of prebiotics and probiotics, such as Kallergen-Th, ATI Prob, and Pollagen.

