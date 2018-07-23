Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for about 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Allergan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Allergan traded up $0.44, reaching $172.23, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

