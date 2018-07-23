Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.
Shares of Allegiant Travel opened at $144.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
