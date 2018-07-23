Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel opened at $144.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

