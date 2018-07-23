Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 26.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 15.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alleghany opened at $607.83 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $521.07 and a 52-week high of $639.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

