Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology opened at $375.38 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.55 and a 12-month high of $378.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.