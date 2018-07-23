Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $1.02-1.06 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $375.38 on Monday. Align Technology has a one year low of $155.55 and a one year high of $378.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

