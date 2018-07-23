Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group traded down $0.21, hitting $187.04, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 10,973,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,787,230. The firm has a market cap of $479.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

