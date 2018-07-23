Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stake Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

