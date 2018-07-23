Air Products & Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals has set its Q3 guidance at $1.80-1.85 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $7.25-7.40 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals opened at $154.35 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.