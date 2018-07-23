Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$731.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$705.50 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines opened at C$60.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.04 and a 12 month high of C$64.84.

In other news, insider Don Allan sold 7,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.12, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00. Also, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 7,910 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$446,915.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,237 shares of company stock worth $3,170,801.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

