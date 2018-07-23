Agenus (AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Agenus’ heavy dependence on collaborators for its top-line growth remains a concern. Agenus has no approved product in its portfolio. With only a few candidates in mid-stages of development, including Prophage Series vaccine, the company is still a few years away from bringing a product to market. However, the company completed the dose escalation clinical trials of its CTLA-4 and PD-1 compounds. The company is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody- AGEN-1884 with and its own PD-1 targeting antibody -AGEN-2034 in second line cervical cancer. The company has shifted its development strategy for first approval from first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to second -line cervical cancer because of increasing hurdles and correspondingly longer timelines. Meanwhile, shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates have widened ahead of the second quarter earnings release.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Agenus traded down $0.07, hitting $2.05, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 8,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,868. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,342,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

