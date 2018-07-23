AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AFLAC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,905 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 681.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,891,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,932 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AFLAC by 111.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AFLAC by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.62. 75,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.96.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

