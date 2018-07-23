Aegion (AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
