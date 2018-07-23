Aegion (AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aegion from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Aegion had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $324.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

