AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,693,927,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,173,185,000 after buying an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,097,512,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,776,236,000 after buying an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,761,738,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,770.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,813.70 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,858.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.