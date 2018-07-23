Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,554,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 714,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,406.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 293,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.05 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,571.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

