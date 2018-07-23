ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News coverage about ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADMA Biologics earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8558772569006 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ADMA Biologics traded up $0.12, reaching $4.96, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.60. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 101.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $249,998.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,479.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $373,901. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

