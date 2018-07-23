AdHive (ADH) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $379,268.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000817 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

