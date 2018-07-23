Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) vs. Retrophin (RTRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00 Retrophin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $43.22, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Retrophin has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.68%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Retrophin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Retrophin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retrophin has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -3,470.97% -101.94% -56.21% Retrophin -41.95% -20.27% -11.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $570,000.00 1,282.26 -$89.49 million ($3.97) -6.82 Retrophin $154.94 million 7.82 -$59.73 million ($1.50) -20.23

Retrophin has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats Retrophin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. The company's product candidates under development includes ADS-5102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and in Phase II clinical trials for additional indications, such as the treatment of wearing OFF and delaying motor complications in Parkinson's disease, tardive dyskinesia, Huntington's chorea, and Tourette syndrome, as well as non-motor disorders consisting of depression, and anti-psychotic induced weight gain. Its products under development also includes ADS-4101, a modified-release lacosamide that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The company's product candidates consist of Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; CNSA-001, an orally bioavailable proprietary form of sepiapterin that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.