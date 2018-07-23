AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,857 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,027,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,841,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,249,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,341,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $88.91 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.