Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.76.

NYSE ABT opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $97,236,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $66,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

