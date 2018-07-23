8,479 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust traded down $0.08, hitting $363.32, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,381. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $307.28 and a 52-week high of $366.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.