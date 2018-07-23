83,769 Shares in Shopify Inc (SHOP) Purchased by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 83,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 180,832 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 214,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mackie set a $170.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.26. 838,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.60 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.