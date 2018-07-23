$800.14 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $800.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the highest is $804.70 million. Hologic reported sales of $806.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Hologic had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $789.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Hologic traded up $0.28, hitting $41.40, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,145,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,278. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 12,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $487,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,825 shares in the company, valued at $553,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.