$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $6.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $33.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $35.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.63 billion to $38.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,059 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 539.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,722,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.02, reaching $23.86, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 63,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,857. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

