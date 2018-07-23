7,500 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (R) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Shares of Ryder System traded up $0.53, hitting $75.23, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,013. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

