$715.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $715.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.00 million and the lowest is $654.08 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $698.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

In related news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,440.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,525,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

