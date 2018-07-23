$56.65 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post $56.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.03 million to $57.25 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $55.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $228.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.87 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $239.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $191,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 92.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.