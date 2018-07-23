$56.65 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post $56.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.03 million to $57.25 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $55.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $228.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.87 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $239.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.
BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 92.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
