45,984 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 30,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $2,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

