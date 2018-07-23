$40.41 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $40.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.05 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $36.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $158.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $185.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 120,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,559. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $865.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

