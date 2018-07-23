3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,847 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $88,528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after buying an additional 318,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

3M opened at $201.95 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $191.44 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

