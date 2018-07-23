3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,847 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $88,528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after buying an additional 318,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
3M opened at $201.95 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $191.44 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
