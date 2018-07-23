$35.28 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) will announce $35.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.67 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A reported sales of $28.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will report full year sales of $138.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.71 million to $140.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $147.31 million to $169.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,830 shares of company stock valued at $220,722. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 11.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at $4,006,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,786. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

